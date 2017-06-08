Statoil: Immediate Action Needed to Transform the Global Energy System

Statoil expects substantial changes in the global energy mix. In moving towards a low-carbon energy system, new renewables may increase from just over one percent of total primary energy demand in 2014 to almost twenty percent in 2050. In a scenario that is consistent with the 2-degree target, oil reduces its share from 31 to 23 percent, while gas remains at around 20 percent.

“We believe it is possible to realise energy emission reductions consistent with the 2-degree target, but it will require immediate and coordinated global action. We should not underestimate the needed transformation, both in terms of energy efficiency improvements, fuel mix changes and modified consumer behaviour. Unfortunately, many factors today work against such a transformation,” says Chief economist in Statoil, Eirik Wærness.

Today Statoil published the 7th edition of its Energy Perspectives report. It describes three different scenarios for global macroeconomic development, energy demand, energy mix, and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. For the first time the forecast period is extended to 2050.

Recognising the uncertainties of predicting future energy markets, the report contains three different scenarios about the future, building on different sets of assumptions;

Reform: The starting point is the national climate commitments of the Paris agreement (COP21). It gradually puts more weight on market-driven developments in global energy markets, with policies playing a supportive role.

Renewal: An ambitious and very challenging back-casted scenario delivering a trajectory for energy-related emissions consistent with the 2-degree target.

Rivalry: A future which is impacted by geopolitical and economic conflict and larger differences between regions, both with regards to economic development and transformation of the energy systems.

The main development trends in all scenarios are that the global population is growing, more people are becoming part of the global middle class, economic growth is continuing, and hence the underlying global demand for products, services, and activities that require energy is increasing.

A possible route to large emission reductions

Renewal is the scenario that describes a possible route towards energy-related emissions consistent with a 2-degree target. This will require unprecedented global cooperation on policies and regulations, and on technology development related to energy supply and demand. As an example, average annual improvement in energy efficiency, measured by the global energy intensity, must be three times higher than what we have experienced the last 25 years. Continuing global greenhouse gas emissions at today’s levels is not sustainable.

“Failing to transform the world’s energy systems will have negative effects across the globe and for all parts of society. We support a development where the world moves in a sustainable direction where climate change targets are met along with other