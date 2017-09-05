Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup Field Secures Lloyd’s Register’s Expertise for Production Start-up in 2019

Lloyd’s Register (LR), a leading global provider of engineering and technology-centric professional services, has signed a contract between its Risk Management Consulting team and Statoil. The contract will use LR’s expertise to conduct total risk analysis for the riser platform modification project at the Johan Sverdrup field which is forecast for production start-up in late 2019.

Most of this FEED (front end engineering design) work phase is being carried out by LR’s Bergen-based Risk Management Consulting team.

The Johan Sverdrup field development is a phased development. The first phase is underway and consists of a field centre comprising four (4) platforms (LQ, P1, DP, RP) interconnected via bridges, plus three (3) subsea water injection templates. Also included in this first phase are export pipelines to existing infrastructure and power supplied from shore.

The second phase of the Johan Sverdrup, which LR’s team is contracted to work on, includes production capacity increase, tie-back of satellites, increased oil recovery (IOR) and an area solution for power from shore. It comprises an extension of the field centre with an additional process platform, P2, placed on the east side of the RP and interconnected to the RP via a new bridge. An additional HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) system with power supply from shore will be installed as part of this phase. The HVDC system will also supply power to third-party fields in the Utsira High area, namely Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog.

Aker Solutions performed conceptual study work for this phase in 2016. The concept studies comprise tie-ins to existing platforms, i.e. detailing of RP, P1 and bridges modifications due to tie-in of the new process platform P2, as well as developing the conceptual design of P2.

Robert Nyiredy, European Sales Manager at LR’s Risk Management Consulting team, says: “This is a significant and important win for LR as this is one of the fifth largest development projects on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, and is one of the most important developments to be located in Norway over the next 50 years.”

Source: Statoil