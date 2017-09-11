SPD and Yugra Government Confirmed Partnership Outlook for 2018

On 8 September in Khanty-Mansiysk Alexey Govzich, CEO of Salym Petroleum Development N.V. (SPD), and Natalia Komarova, Governor of the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug – Yugra, discussed the main areas of social partnership in 2018. The parties fixed them by signing a supplement to the Cooperation Agreement between Government of Yugra and SPD. Total volume of the company’s investment in the region’s socio-economic development in 2018 will be 80 million roubles.

“Since the start of cooperation with the Okrug our company invested over one billion roubles on the development of social sphere,” Alexey Govzich, SPD CEO, pointed out. “Each new agreement reinforces the foundation of the long-term partnership between SPD and Government of Yugra, and makes a substantial contribution to sustainable socio-economic development of the region. We intend to continue execution of joint socially significant projects and help Yugra people change their life for the better.”

The key areas of the socio-economic partnership in 2018 will be programs in the domains of education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, road safety, environment, energy efficiency, implementation of advanced enhanced oil recovery technologies. In particular, SPD will continue supporting large-scale educational, cultural, and sports projects of Yugra: International Ecological Action “To Save and to Preserve”, “Point of Growth” Yugra Business Management Cup, conference of young specialists of FES entities, international chess, freestyle wrestling, and oblas rowing competitions.

In 2018 SPD will also invest in the development of programs for creation of barrier-free environment for people with disabilities, continue provision of grants to start-up entrepreneurs and finance renovation of the hospital, library, chidren’s arts school, kindergartes and schools of Salym village, as well as in children’s educational establishments of Kut-Yakh and Sentyabrski. The company will support implementation of programs of the All-Russia Science Festival, environmental learning and energy saving programs.

SPD and Government of Yugra have been signing agreements on socio-economic cooperation since 2005. In its social activities, the company especially focuses on the territory of its immediate presence – the Nefteyugansk District.

Source:SPD