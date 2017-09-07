Solar-diesel Power Plants are to be Constructed in the Russian Far East

Hevel Group, Korean company Hyundai Corporation and Far East Investment and Export Agency have signed trilateral cooperation agreement in the framework of the Far Eastern Federal District hard-to-reach territories power supply projects.

Construction of hybrid distributed generation will enable to complete the government-set high-priority task to provide the population of the Far East isolated and stand-alone areas with uninterruptable and reliable power supply using solar energy. Construction of hybrid solar-diesel electric power plants with 40 MW total capacity will be the subject of such cooperation. Hevel Group and Hyundai Corporation will develop engineering designs and raise funds raising aided by the Agency.

“The construction of hybrid distributed generation will allow to solve the major problem – to provide the population of remote areas uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price. This problem has not been solved for decades which definitely hindered the economic development of the territories. Now, with renewables the situation will be changed”, – said Leonid Petukhov, General Director of the Far East Investment and Export Agency.

“We have gathered significant experience in construction of solar hybrid power stations, – noticed Chief Executive Officer of Hevel Group Igor Shakhrai, – The results for stations that are already in operation confirm that in areas with high level of insolation the solar-diesel power plants reduce the consumption of diesel fuel up to 50%, so we see great potential for such projects in the Far East”.

“No doubt that electricity demand in this region of country continues to grow, – said General Director of Hyundai Corporation Russia & CIS Mr. Lee Jaehwan, –We are much proud to launch such an important project in the far-east region of Russia and this will take one step forward to opening a new era of cooperation between two countries. As a total solution provider, Hyundai promises to do our utmost effort to enable to resolve electricity supply with qualified and highest degree of developed generating engine set which is already proved reliable throughout many years”.

Source: Hevel Group