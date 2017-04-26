SIBUR to Set Up an R&D Centre in Skolkovo

SIBUR and the Skolkovo Foundation have signed an agreement to create an R&D centre for the development and application of polyolefins at the Skolkovo Innovation Centre. At the future R&D site, SIBUR is planning to develop and test new materials and new product solutions, to make samples of products for subsequent testing, analysing and refining their properties, and to explore opportunities of boosting the efficiency of polyolefin processing technology.

SIBUR is the leader in the Russian polyolefin market by polypropylene and polyethylene volumes. SIBUR's customers, namely polymer processors in Russia and more than 50 countries, use solutions based on these materials to make a range of products: piping systems for utility companies, energy-efficient construction materials, road construction components, packaging, medical devices and consumables, consumer goods and other products.

The mission of the R&D Centre will be to expand the range of applications for these materials both in the production of existing range, and in the creation of new product solutions for a broad range of industries and end users. To this end, samples of developed polypropylene and polyethylene grades will be processed into new final products by the Centre's pilot manufacturing lines. This will enable a deeper study of polymer properties and contribution of the material to the quality of the final product in order to improve SIBUR’s materials further, and to ramp up performance and efficiency of processing companies in general.

The Centre will have all the required equipment for experimental research. The R&D Centre will provide SIBUR’s customers with an opportunity to explore advantages of the Company's polymer materials and unique properties of the final products. Construction is to be completed in 2018, and the facility’s area will total 5,350 sq m.

Source: Skolkovo