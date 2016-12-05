Shell Successfully Completes Project to Increase Production at its Western Canada Refinery

Shell announced it has successfully completed a major growth project at its Scotford Refinery near Edmonton, Alberta that will increase hydrocracker production capacity by 20%. The project was completed through the debottlenecking of the hydrocracker, a core refining unit for making transportation fuels, such as diesel and jet fuel. The debottlenecking process replaces vessels, compressors and feed pumps to allow a greater volume of heavy crude oil to be processed.



"The completion of this upgrade will enhance the performance and competitiveness of Scotford's integrated operations, which helps secure our position as an industry leader in this important region," said Lori Ryerkerk, Executive Vice President for Shell's global Manufacturing business. "This investment, in combination with other recent strategic investments, is a clear demonstration of Shell's ongoing commitment to our refining and chemicals portfolio."



The project will equate to a 14,000 barrel per day increase in the unit's production and enable Scotford, one of North America's most efficient and modern refineries, to deliver more high-quality diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline to customers.



An integrated site with a bitumen upgrader, oil refinery, chemical plant and carbon-capture-and-storage unit, Scotford produces a full range of products for the Western Canadian market.



The project received a final investment decision in January 2015. It created 1,000 construction positions in the Edmonton area to install the new and modified equipment.



"Scotford is Shell's oil refining hub in western Canada. The enhancement of our hydrocracker increases our ability to process crude oil from Fort McMurray and strengthens our refining capability in Alberta," said Achim Schempp, General Manager for Scotford Manufacturing site. "It has been 17 months of hard work to complete this project. I'm proud of the collaboration that delivered this ambitious project safely, on time and on budget."



