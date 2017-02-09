Shell Submits Recommendations for Retiring Brent Field

Sinead Lynch, Shell’s UK Country Chair reflects on the Brent Field as public consultation commences.

Lawson Petrie is a proud man. Now retired after a career mostly spent working on the pioneering Brent oil and gas field in the North Sea, he will tell you of the first time he set eyes on the four huge platforms looming through a thick fog. They were like “giant pyramids rising up from the water”.

He soon got used to the scale and complexity of the installations that operated in the Brent field: the 30-inch pipes, the “monstrous control valves”. At its peak, Brent delivered 500,000 barrels of oil a day, providing enough energy to heat and light half the homes in the UK.

But 40 years after production began, almost all of the resources that can be recovered economically have been extracted. The Brent platforms, a 50-50 partnership with Esso, now need to be retired, or decommissioned; a massive undertaking in which, remarkably, Lawson’s son Nairn is employed.

There is no easy solution to this technical challenge. We believe we have robust proposals on how it can be best achieved. Today, Shell submits recommendations to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy on how to decommission Brent.

Our proposals include securing 154 wells safely, removing the tops of all four platforms, recovering debris lying on the seabed, and extracting the oil trapped in underwater storage cells. We recommend that the concrete structures, including the legs supporting the platforms, remain in place in addition to the contents of these structures. Constructed nearly half a century ago, they were not designed to be removed. We have to consider the safety of those who will work offshore to deliver this project. The safety risks associated with trying to remove them outweigh minimal environmental benefit.

These proposals are the result of 10 years of engineering and scientific analysis, independent studies and planning. Safety, environmental, societal and financial factors were at the centre of every assessment and every decision. And we carefully weighed up the technical feasibility of differing methods of decommissioning.

We also listened. We have learned from two decades ago when decommissioning Brent Spar, a floating oil storage installation in the North Sea. Then, our initial plan to tow and sink the structure safely in the Atlantic Ocean was supported by technical and scientific assessments. But it attracted widespread protest because in drawing up our plan we had failed to engage adequately with other people and organisations.

This time, our conclusions follow more than 300 studies and extensive engagement over 10 years with around 180 organisations across Europe, from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation to the WWF Scotland. A government-led public consultation period of 60 days now begins. All responses will be considered by the government, alongside our recommendations.

As Brent and those like Lawson Petrie who worked there, pioneered energy production in the North Sea, so its decommissioning signals a new phase of activity. Beyond Brent, over the next three decades around