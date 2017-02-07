Shah Deniz Stage 2 Completed by Over 87%: BP

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend

The work as part of the second stage of the Shah Deniz gas and condensate field’s development has been completed by more than 87 percent, Gordon Birrell, BP’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, told reporters in Baku Feb. 6.

The BP-operated Shah Deniz 2 project, including the construction of new platforms and a network of submarine pipelines, expansion of the Sangachal terminal and the South Caucasus Pipeline are progressing very well and have been completed by more than 87 percent, Birrell said.

BP expects that the first gas will be exported to Turkey in 2018 and to Europe in 2020, according to him.

Reserves of the Shah Deniz field are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas. Shah Deniz Stage 2 will add a further 16 billion cubic meters per year of gas production to the approximately 9 billion cubic meters per year produced by Shah Deniz Stage 1.

The gas will be exported to Georgia, Turkey and European markets through expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

The contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996.

