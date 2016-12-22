Schlumberger Signs Two Long-Term Transocean Service Agreements

December 22, 2016

Cameron, a Schlumberger company, announced the signing of two 10-year pressure control equipment management service contracts on behalf of Transocean valued at greater than $350 million.

The first contract calls for Schlumberger to manage Transocean’s Cameron risers in the Gulf of Mexico. This comprehensive agreement includes storage, maintenance, inspection, repair, recertification and data-driven riser management on the rigs. Through the second contract, Schlumberger will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions to maintain and service blowout preventer (BOP) systems and other pressure control equipment for nine of Transocean’s ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling rigs.

“This agreement leverages the core competencies of Transocean and Schlumberger’s capabilities as an original equipment manufacturer,” said Hunter Jones, president, Drilling Systems, Schlumberger. “Our leadership in technology, hardware and software along with the ability to enhance the value of the data provides a foundation for improving operational performance and availability of pressure control equipment.”

These programs will help to reduce total cost of ownership for the offshore equipment and increase uptime associated with pressure control equipment, through integrated technical, operational and commercial solutions.

Source: Schlumberger

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
September-October 2016

California Dreamin' Surgutneftegaz Visits Kern River USA

Gubkin’s SPE Student Chapter Comments: Renewables Make Sense to Power Remote Gas Transport Facilities — Efficiently and Secure

Are hopes for Higher Oil Wishful Thinking or the New Reality?

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries