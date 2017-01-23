Schlumberger Full-year 2016 Revenue of $27.8 billion Decreased 22% Year-on-year

Schlumberger Limited reported results for full-year 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full-year 2016 revenue of $27.8 billion decreased 22% year-on-year, despite three quarters of activity from the Cameron Group that contributed $4.2 billion in revenue. Excluding Cameron, consolidated revenue declined 34%.

Full-year 2016 pretax operating income of $3.3 billion, including the $653 million contribution from the Cameron Group, decreased 50% year-on-year. Consolidated margin fell 658 basis points (bps) to 11.8%. Excluding Cameron, consolidated margin fell 727 bps to 11.1%.

Schlumberger Chairman and CEO Paal Kibsgaard commented, “Fourth-quarter sequential revenue growth of 1% was driven by strong activity in the Middle East and North America, which was largely offset by continued weakness in Latin America and seasonal activity declines in Europe, CIS and Africa.

“Among the business segments, the fourth-quarter revenue increase was led by the Production Group, which grew 5% due to increased hydraulic fracturing activity in the Middle East and in North America land. Reservoir Characterization Group revenue increased 1% sequentially due to strong Testing & Process activity in Kuwait that outweighed the seasonal decline in Wireline activity in Norway and Russia. Drilling Group revenue was flat sequentially as continued strong directional drilling activity in North America land was offset by activity declines in Europe/CIS/Africa and Middle East & Asia. Cameron Group revenue was also flat sequentially, with growth in OneSubsea and Surface Systems offset by reduced product sales from Valves & Measurement and from a declining order backlog in Drilling Systems.

“Pretax operating margin was essentially flat sequentially at 11.4% as margin improvements in the Production and Drilling Groups were balanced by contractions in the Cameron and Reservoir Characterization Groups. In recent quarters, we have managed to stabilize our business from an activity and capacity standpoint, and this has subsequently allowed us to refine and reduce our support structure to reflect current activity and service pricing levels. This has led us to record a $536 million restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. We also recorded $139 million of charges relating to the Cameron integration and a currency devaluation loss in Egypt.

“We maintain our constructive view of the oil markets, as the tightening of the supply and demand balance continued in the fourth quarter, as seen by a steady draw in OECD stocks. This trend was further strengthened by the December OPEC and non-OPEC agreements to cut production, which should, with a certain lag, accelerate inventory draws, support a further increase in oil prices, and lead to increased E&P investments.

“We expect the growth in investments to initially be led by land operators in North America, where continued negative free cash flows seem less of a constraint, as external funding is readily available and the pursuit of shorter-term equity value takes precedence over full-cycle return on investment. E&P spending surveys currently indicate that 2017 NAM E&P investments will increase by around 30%, led by the Permian basin, which should lead to both higher activity and a long overdue recovery in service industry pricing.

“In the international