Russia's Oil Output Down by 100,000 Bpd in January - Sources

February 2, 2017

Feb 1 Russia has cut its oil and gas condensate production in January by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), as concluded from the data provided to Reuters by two industry sources on Wednesday.

The data is preliminary.

They said Russia's oil output averaged at 1.516 million tonnes per day, or 11.11 million bpd last month. In December, Russia extracted oil at the pace of 11.21 million bpd

Oil production at Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, stood at 518,000 tonnes per day (3.8 million bpd), down from 520,400 tonnes per day in December. The data does not include production at Rosneft's subsidiaries and joint ventures. (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)

Copyright 2017. Reuters

 

Related stories
See all » Events
Neftegazsnab-2017 Moscow, Russia March 16
NEFTEGAS-2017 Moscow, Russia April 17-20
The National Oil and Gas Forum 2017 Moscow, Russia April 18-19
22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) Istanbul, Turkey July 9-13
Subscribe Current Issue
November-December 2016

Happy New Year! Oil Price, Ruble Rate, Shifting Political Winds Boost Outlook for 2017

“The Internet of Things” Makes Man vs. Machine the New Normal

The Future is in the Clouds

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries