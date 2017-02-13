Russian Industrialists And Entrepreneurs Give LUKOIL High Rating For Sustainability And Corporate Responsibility

Based on the results of ratings conducted in 2016 by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RUIE), LUKOIL is part of the pacesetter group in the field of sustainable development and corporate responsibility. The overall rating results are based upon the review of publicly available statements, including annual and non-financial reports of 100 major Russian companies,

The index of Responsibility and Transparency measures the quality of public reports, whereas the Sustainability Vector is a reflection of the progress a company has made in terms of basic social, economic and environmental parameters for the past several years.

The RUIE began assigning this rating in 2014. The definition of the indices is based on the analysis of information that can be measured. The project is aimed at identifying the best practices – a pacesetter group – in the sphere of corporate social responsibility and accountability, and does not imply that specific places in the ranking should be assigned.

Source: LUKOIL