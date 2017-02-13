Russia Considering Extending Deal With OPEC on Oil Output Cuts

Russia considers it possible to extend own participation in the oil producing states' agreement on output cuts for another six months, and will decide on the issue in April or May, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sealed a deal on November 30, 2016, agreeing to cut its oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day for the first six months of 2017 in an effort to stabilize the oil market and bring oil prices to the healthy range of $50-60 per barrel.

The deal went into effect in January. Eleven non-OPEC countries, including Russia, Mexico and Kazakhstan, later joined the deal, pledging to reduce production by 558,000 barrels per day on a voluntary basis.

