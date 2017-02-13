'Russia to Become Europe's Largest Economy by 2030' - PwC

A report published by leading consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) points to a significant tectonic shift in the global economy in the years leading up to 2050 - China will supplant the US as the world's largest, and Russia will rise to supremacy in Europe.

The report, The Long View, ranks 32 countries based on their projected 2050 GDP by Purchasing Power Parity, finding China's GDP would reach US$58.5 trillion, India US$44 trillion, and Russia US$7 trillion. PPP was used as many experts consider it as a more precise way of estimating a country's economy, as it compares different currencies through a market-based "basket of goods" approach to determine economic productivity and standards of living.

Moreover, the authors considered three key underlying factors — human capital (working age population growth), physical capital (investment in capabilities and education) and technological capital (innovation growth).

According to PwC's modeling, many developed market economies will lose steam to the emergent E7 grouping of Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia and Turkey, which will grow by an average of 3.5 percent annually. By comparison, the advanced G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US will grow by a mere 1.6 percent. The E7 is already bigger than the G7, and by 2050 could account for half of the world economy — by contrast, the G7 could be down to under a quarter.

Frontier economies such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Nigeria are expected to grow by an average of 5 percent annually, taking the largest strides up the GDP rankings of all economies. The US will lose global dominance by 2030, and China will only continue to grow.

While these projections are based on current assumptions, and subject to unforeseen headwinds and tailwinds, John Hawksworth, chief economist for PwC, told Sputnik there's every reason to believe the rise of the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China), ongoing for decades, will continue apace. He foresees Russia's economy overtaking Germany in size by 2030, for instance.

