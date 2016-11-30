Routine Maintenance Completed on Four Oil Pipelines of Transneft Kama Region

Transneft Kama Region completed works on oil trunk pipelines (TP) Surgut – Polotsk, Kholmogory – Klin, Kiengop – Naberezhnye Chelny and Osa – Perm, scheduled for November.



In the course of the planned shutdown of the oil pipeline Surgut – Polotsk the Company’s experts replaced five valves overall, performed the midlife repair of eight shutoff valves, and hooked up newly built sections of the oil pipeline with total extension in excess of 27 km.



Also in the course of routine maintenance on TP Kholmogory – Klin (Perm – Lazarevo section) five valves were replaced and midlife repair of nine shutoff valves was carried out. Furthermore 16 defects were eliminated on the linear portion of TP Kiengop – Naberezhnye Chelny, and two newly built pig launchers-receivers were connected on TP Osa – Perm.



The works aimed at enhancing the reliability of the oil trunk pipelines were done by the central maintenance services of Perm, Udmurt, Almetyevsk, Romashkino and Kazan regional oil pipeline directorates in accordance with the Transneft complex programme of technical upgrading, revamping and overhaul.



Source: Transneft