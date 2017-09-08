Rosneft Will Place Order for Construction of Shuttle Tankers at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex

Rosneft, Rosnefteflot and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex signed an agreement of intent that envisages placing orders with Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex for building reinforced ice-class shuttle tankers (Arc6-Arc7) with the deadweight of about 70 thousand tons.

According to the Agreement the parties will jointly develop the technical documentation – the tanker specifications and determine the list of manufacturers of basic equipment. The shuttle tankers built at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex will be Russian-flagged vessels and will transport oil from Arctic fields of the Company.

The number of the tankers will be specified after development of technical documentation and definition of core technical characteristics of the fleet.

Source: Rosneft