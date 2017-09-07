Rosneft, Statoil Agree to Move Joint Development of the North-Komsomolskoye Field into the Next Phase

RN-Exploration and Production LLC, Rosneft subsidiary and Statoil Russia AS, Statoil ASA subsidiary, signed the shareholders and operating agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum. The document is signed with regards to SevKomNeftegaz LLC, an enterprise that will serve as a basis for a future North -Komsomolskoye joint field development.

The North-Komsomolskoye Field is located onshore within the Pur and Nadym Municipalities of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. The License Block area is 1368.91 km2. As of 01.01.2017 the remaining recoverable oil and condensate reserves (АВ1В2) amount to 203 mln.t, gas reserves – 179 bcm.

The Document was signed in elaboration of agreements on the cooperation within the North-Komsomolskoye Field reached by Rosneft and Statoil in 2013. In accordance with the document signed Statoil is planning to acquire 33,33% in SevKomNeftegaz LLC. The agreement also approves the principles of the asset management at the development stage.

The Parties emphasized successful implementation of the pilot project on drilling and testing two wells for high-viscous oil production from the PK1 formation of the North-Komsomolskoye Field: due to the works carried out in 2015-2016, 2P oil and condensate reserves (PRMS) of the field increased from 52 to 111 million tons. Start of test production at PK1 layer will lay the ground for a full-scale field development.

Development of the North-Komsomolskoye Field will give Rosneft an opportunity to involve new reserves of high-viscous oil into production and realize exploration potential of the license block as well as facilitate the replenishment of the resources base and maintain the oil production level in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District.

Source: Rosneft