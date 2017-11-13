Rosneft: Operating Results for Q3 2017 and 9M 2017

Hydrocarbon production reached 70.5 mmtoe in Q3 2017 (5.67 mmboed) and 210.8 mmtoe in 9M 2017 (5.72 mmboed). Growth was at 0.7% QoQ and at 9.3% YoY.

Average daily liquids production amounted to 4.57 mmboed in Q3 2017 and remained almost unchanged QoQ despite the pressure from external limitations imposed on the Russian oil companies. The organic production dynamics remained positive YoY, while the output increased by 10.1%, taking into account the acquisitions.

The average daily liquids production grew by 11.4% (0.8% taking into account Bashneft operating performance from January 2016).

The company continued the implementation of the approved operating plans. 9M 2017 development drilling rose by 26% YoY to 8.8 mln m, with a ~60% share of in-house drilling services in the total meterage drilled. The number of the commissioned new wells increased by 19% YoY to 2.3 th. wells with a 34% horizontal wells share.

In August, RN-Yuganskneftegaz drilled more than 600 th. meters, achieving the highest monthly level among the Russian companies. This record was set thanks to using the modern drilling technologies, including rotary steerable systems, replacement of standard wireline test with logging while drilling, and also with a technical support of wells drilling and completion in real time. These significant efforts of RN-Yuganskneftegaz resulted in the average daily liquids production increase by 6.2% in Q3 2017 and by 3.6% in 9M 2017 YoY, reaching the maximum production level for last 30 years.

On the back of the drilling activity improvement, the average daily production at such large mature West Siberian assets as RN-Nyaganneftegaz (+3.4%) and Varyoganneftegaz (+2.7%) also increased. Mainly this was driven by the existing tax incentives for the fields with low-permeability reservoirs.

In pursuance of the company's strategy to develop a sustainable technological advantage in exploration and production, the first commercial simulator of hydraulic fracturing in Eurasia, RN-GRID, was set up. This import-substituting development will ensure the company's technological independence in computer modelling and higher efficiency of hydraulic fracking operations.

In October, the Russian Ministry of Finance introduced a bill to provide the investment incentives to the company's Samotlor field in the form of MET annual reduction in the amount of RUB 35 bn for 10 years. The introduction of these tax incentives will fully unlock the resource potential of the Samotlor field, intensifying the operating activity, which would also improve the employment in the region.

The company has started the commercial development of two fields at the Tyamkinsky Hub of the Uvat project: Severo-Tyamkinsky and Severo-Tamarginsky. In August the first oil was produced and filling of the oil pipeline started, at the Kosukhinskoye field, followed by the commissioning of the drilled development wells. As of 01.01.2017, АВ1С1+В2С2 recoverable reserves of the abovementioned fields were at 53 mmt of oil. The field development will be conducted with applying the modern technologies.

Major new projects such as Suzun and Messoyakhaneftegaz are being developed fully in line with the plan. The company's crude oil production share from these fields was more than 4 mmt for