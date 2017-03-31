Rosneft, Lamor Corporation Agree on Cooperation in the Area of Equipment Production

Rosneft and the Finnish company Lamor Corporation Ab signed an Agreement on the Main Principles of Cooperation at the IV International Arctic Forum "Arctic:Territory of Dialogue" in Arkhangelsk.

The companies will study the prospects of localizing the production of oil spill response (OSR) equipment and machinery for arctic region in Russia. It is assumed that the level of localization will be at least 70% by 2025, and the equipment will be manufactured at one of the shipbuilding facilities created with Rosneft participation. The parties will consider joint production of specialized floating crafts, equipment for oil products collection from the water surface and soil, oil containment booms, as well as other equipment and components.

According to the Agreement, the companies intend to arrange joint manufacturing of equipment for Rosneft projects and third-party customers.

Rosneft is the largest license holder at the continental shelf of the Russian Federation: the company holds 55 licenses (28 of them at the Arctic shelf) that cover a total area of more than 1 million square kilometers. Preservation of a favorable environment and the biological diversity of fragile marine ecosystems is the fundamental principle of the company's operations. Geological exploration is preceded by a series of detailed environmental studies: weather, ice conditions, ice flow, specifics of the animal life. Received data help to identify safe spots for geological exploration, design drilling platforms and other facilities necessary for oil production. Rosneft has a system approaches to environmental safety aiming primarily to prevention of emergency situations.

In order to introduce further innovative approaches and technologies, Rosneft has teamed up with a long-standing partner, Lamor, which has been supplying OSR equipment for the company's production assets for about 20 years. Lamor operates in 94 countries and its market share is 40% of the global OSR equipment market. The company also has experience in localizing production, e.g. in the US, China, and Spain. Also, the company has 30 years of experience in the development and application of Arctic technologies. To date Lamor has an extensive portfolio of applications for safety arrangement in the area of OSR to be used at the arctic oil production projects. Those include dedicated ice-class oil recovery vessels and specialized equipment adjusted for harsh weather and ice conditions. For instance, one of the latest Lamor innovations designed to separate oil from drifting ice, has high recovery rate of 560 m³/h.

