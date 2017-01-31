Rosneft and Statoil Started Pilot Drilling as Part of the Development of Domanik Sediments

Domanik Oil AS, the joint venture of Rosneft and Statoil (share of Rosneft in the project is 51%, of Statoil - 49%), started drilling the first well as part of exploration program to study tight hydrocarbon reserves of Domanik sediments in the Samara region.

During the pilot phase planned for 2016-2019, Domanik Oil AS intends to drill and test at least three horizontal exploration wells, as well as to conduct advanced studies at the license areas of Samaraneftegaz, Rosneft subsidiary. The JV plans to use the most efficient development technologies, including multistage hydraulic fracturing.

Pilot drilling as part of the project for development of Domanik sediments opens new area of cooperation between Rosneft and Statoil. Therefore, the companies are progressing in implementation of previously reached cooperation agreements by joining their experience and competences for development of promising hydrocarbon reserves in Russia.

Domanik sediments in Volga-Ural oil and gas province have large hydrocarbon potential. These are low-permeable cherty limestone sediments; according to the characteristics of their filtration-reservoir properties they are classified as hard-to-recover hydrocarbons.

In 2013, Rosneft and Statoil signed an agreement on the basic principles of the project of the joint pilot development of Domanik deposits in 12 license areas of Rosneft in the Samara region. To-date, the parties have conducted a number of geological and geophysical studies of Domanik deposits in the license areas of Samaraneftegaz.

Source: Rosneft