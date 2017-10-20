Rosneft and Saipem Signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

October 20, 2017

Rosneft and Saipem SpA signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at the X Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

The document was signed by Rosneft  Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, and Saipem CEO Stefano Cao.

The Agreement provides for deepening of interaction of the parties in a number of areas including oil field services, localization of designing and engineering in Russia, cooperation for development of new technologies, possibility of creation of a joint engineering center.

Rosneft and Saipem will set up a joint working group which will develop the main commercial terms of cooperation in the areas  considered to be promisingosneft.

Source: Rosneft

Related stories
See all » Events
Oil&Gas Horizons IX Moscow, Russia November 28-30
Neftegazshelf-2017 Moscow, Russia December 7
Subscribe Current Issue
#3 2017

Russia Rides Fair Wind from Europe to Renewable Future

In Azerbaijan, Avangard FC Proves that Oil and Football Make for a Good Mix

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries