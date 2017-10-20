Rosneft and Saipem Signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Rosneft and Saipem SpA signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement at the X Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona.

The document was signed by Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin, and Saipem CEO Stefano Cao.

The Agreement provides for deepening of interaction of the parties in a number of areas including oil field services, localization of designing and engineering in Russia, cooperation for development of new technologies, possibility of creation of a joint engineering center.

Rosneft and Saipem will set up a joint working group which will develop the main commercial terms of cooperation in the areas considered to be promisingosneft.

Source: Rosneft