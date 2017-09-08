Rosneft and Lamor Corporation Agree to Set up a Joint Venture in Russia

September 8, 2017

82 Ship Repair Plant, a company of Rosneft group, and Lamor Corporation Ab signed a joint venture agreement.

Rosneft and Lamor agreed to create a joint venture forproduction of oil spill response equipment including equipment  in Murmansk on the basis of 82 Ship Repair Plant.  It is planned to  reach at least 70% equipment localization level within the joint venture by 2025.  

The agreements reached will enable Rosneft to ensure technical designing and manufacturing in Russia of innovational products for maintaining safety of Company's projects. Additionally joint work with Lamor which is an expert in the production of oil spill response equipment will allow for introduction advanced methods of training of Russian specialists for application and maintenance of this equipment.

Source: Rosneft 

Related stories
See all » Events
Subscribe Current Issue
#2 2017

Tatneft Tours Eagle Ford Gas Condensate Field @OTC 2017

Zagorsk Pipe Plant Optimizes LDP Production to Offer Best Price

Hail Shale! A Profit at $20 a Barrel? Shell Thinks So!

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries