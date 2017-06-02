Rosneft and DeGolyer and MacNaughton Audit Company Sign Cooperation Agreements

Rosneft and DeGolyer and MacNaughton Audit Company signed a series of cooperation agreements at the XXI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to the documents signed, DeGolyer and MacNaughton will conduct an independent audit and economic evaluation of reserves, contingent and prospective resources of hydrocarbons at Rosneft producing assets. Upon completion of these activities, in 2017 - 2019 standard annual reports will be issued.

An agreement was also signed under which DeGolyer and MacNaughton are to provide consultancy services to Rosneft, collect and process data and to carry out surveys to assess the potential for increasing the oil recovery rate at the Company’s assets.

Source: Rosneft