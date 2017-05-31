ROSGEO Will Perform Seismic Survey For The Sites Prospective As Hydrocarbon Resources In The Sverdlovsk Region

PAO "Permneftegeofizika" (part of the ROSGEO state-owned holding) has started 3D and 2D field seismic surveys on the Verkhoyazskaya and South Burgundinskaya areas of Krasilnikovsky license block.

Sites prospective for hydrocarbons are located in the Krasnoufimsky district of the Sverdlovsk region. The areas of survey work on the sites will include 115 and 140 sq. km respectively. Geologists explore the site in accordance of the order of the company, a subsoil user, subject to the agreement made in late February this year. The project is planned to be completed by October.

The results will provide a detailed understanding of the geological structure of the territories.

Source: ROSGEO