Rosgeo Signed an Agreement on Development of Blocks off the South Coast of South Africa

As part of the BRICS summit in China, an agreement was concluded between Rosgeo and PetroSA, state oil and gas corporation of South Africa. The agreement on development of blocks 9 and 11a off the South Coast of South Africa was signed during the meeting of the heads of state by Mr. Roman Panov, CEO – Chairman of the Management Board, and Mr. Luvo Makasi, Chairman of the Central Energy Fund, and Chairman of PetroSA Nhlanhla Gumede.

Within the framework of the agreement, it is supposed to conduct a considerable volume of geological exploration works. In particular, it is planned to carry out more than 1,500 square miles of 3D seismic operations and over 8,000 miles of gravity-magnetic exploration works, as well as drilling of exploratory wells. The estimated volume of investments is about 400 million US dollars.

Oil reserves are estimated at more than 50 million tons, gas – over 14 trillion cubic feet, the forecasted gas resources are 42 trillion feet. The project envisages extraction of up to 140 million cubic feet of gas daily with its subsequent delivery to the gas processing plant Mossel Bay.

"The signed agreement," as Rosgeo’s CEO said, "is aimed at developing bilateral relations and will strengthen the company's presence in the African market". Roman Panov also stressed that within the framework of this contract Rosgeo will use the most advanced technologies, including 3D exploratory works, and modern seismic and drilling vessels. In his turn, CEF’s Chairman Luvo Makasi noted that for the South African side this agreement is an important factor in terms of the formation of the hydrocarbon market in the country and the ability to provide the required volume of raw materials to the Mossel Bay plant.

Source: Rosgeo