ROSGEO Held the Fourth International Forum Exploration 2017

Forth international geological forum Geological Exploration 2017, organized by the JSC ROSGEO holding company, took place in Moscow today. Its key topic was geoecology and the development of environmental activities in the Russian Federation.

The event brought together more than 200 participants: government officials, top managers of the leading extracting and service companies (Schlumberger, PJSC Gazprom Neft, JSC Lukoil, OJSC Surgutneftegaz, LLC TNG-Grupp), as well as scientists and experts.

Sergey Ivanov, the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation on environmental protection, ecology and transport issues, also took part in the plenary session dedicated to the issues of geoecology and development of nature protection activities in the Russian Federation. Roman Panov, General Director of the holding, presented the report on the contribution of JSC ROSGEO to the solution of environmental problems in the country. Ecology problems and the role of geological exploration in their solution were discussed by the Evgeny Shvarts, Director for Environmental Policy of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) of Russia , Irina Gayda, Managing Director, Partner of BCG, Vasily Bogoyavlensky, Deputy Director for Research of IPGR RAS, Oleg Korneev, Head of the Department for Control over Construction and Natural Resources of FAS of Russia.

Today, the importance of addressing environmental challenges in Russia is recognized at the highest state level. By the decree of the President of the Russian Federation this year was declared the year of ecology in our country. Environmental Safety Strategy of the Russian Federation until 2025 was approved on April 19. That document was adopted in furtherance of the National Security Strategy, approved on December 31, 2015, No. 683.

‘Today is the time for each company to set its sights on environmental responsibility, - Roman Panov said in his report. - Geology and ecology are very closely connected, and modern geological exploration has something to offer for solving environmental problems. The holding is currently working on the development of technologies used in geological exploration, making them more environmentally friendly, offering solutions for waste processing, conducting environmental monitoring in a number of territories and sites, and implementing unique environmental projects.’

The successful implementation of the program for the cleaning of the Franz Josef Land islands was pointed out in the report. Within 5 years, more than 40 thousand tons of production and consumption wastes had been removed from the region; technical reclamation was carried out on the territory of 270 hectares.

Furthermore, a project tackling elimination of the environmental damage resulting from activities of OJSC BPPM and addressing environmental issues of Lake Baikal, which ROSGEO is currently working on, was delivered.

‘The issue of the environmental compatibility of the technologies used nowadays is very relevant, - said Sergey Ivanov,the Russian president’s special representative for environmental protection, ecology and transport. - This not because of the fact that this year was declared the Year of ecology, but the fact of life forces geologists to address environmental problems in parallel, which today within the framework of the Forum Exploration 2017 were named: