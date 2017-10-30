ROSGEO Has Completed Field Work On The Study Of The Bottom Of The Yenisei Bay

The complex engineering party of JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya (Gelendzhik, the enterprise is part of the ROSGEO state holding) has completed the last stage of field work in the Yenisei Bay in the framework of the state contract concluded in 2015 between the holding and the Department for Subsoil Use on the Continental Shelf and the World Ocean. The project is funded from the federal budget.

The task of the holding was to study the geological structure and oil-and-gas bearing prospects of the bottom of the Yenisei Bay. The junction zone of the Yenisei-Khatanga regional trough with an aquatorial extension of the northern part of the West Siberian plate is studied.

Specialists of JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya on board of Petrogradsky vessel for 26 days since September 9 conducted two-dimensional survey. In total, 875 km of continuous seismic-acoustic subbottom profiling, hydro-gas geochemical surveys, also gravimetry and magnetometry were performed.

At the moment, the office data processing is underway. Until the end of this year, the holding must complete the state contract and provide the customer with a final report on the results. As a result, the structures identified onshore will be traced in the offshore area. In addition, experts will prepare proposals for the licensing of specific sites.

The Petrogradsky vessel after completing works in the Yenisei Bay proceeded to the Kara Sea, where it will perform geochemical sampling. A geochemical laboratory was deployed on its board, where the content of sorbed hydrocarbons in marine sediments is determined.

Source: ROSGEO