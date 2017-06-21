ROSATOM, OMK Plan to Implement Joint Projects

ROSATOM and United Metallurgical Company (SC OMK, Moscow) signed an agreement regarding joint implementation of projects and development and introduction of import replacing techniques and technologies. The signing ceremony took place on June, 20 during the IX International forum ATOMEXPO-2017 in Moscow. Anatoly Sedykh, Chairman of the OMK Board, and Alexey Likhachev,ROSATOM Director General, signed the document. Signing of this agreement is the result of negotiations started during the IV International forum NDexpo’2017 «High Technologies for Sustainable Development» which was hold in March 2017 in Moscow.

Companies are going to draft the program of scientific and technical co-operation and develop co-operation in several areas. Among them — development of new steel grades with special requirements to cold and corrosion resistance, including steels for use in Arctic, import-replacing pipeline valves, pipeline components for Fuel and Energy Complex, development and use of materials for wind mill manufacturing, projects in ship building sector ,energy machine building, automation as well as use of energy storage systems. «Today principles of openness and transparency allow achieving important result – which is effective and timely. To make project implementation successful, all stages shall be effective: from development of original materials through to evaluation of operation during life cycle. Signing an agreement with the United Metallurgical Company is the result of our common approaches to business development and, as we foresee, will give synergy effect in realization of projects for oil and gas, energy industry, prospective projects in other industries », -said Alexey Likhachev, ROSATOM Director General. «Signing of this agreement is an important step in developing partnership relations between our companies. Joint program of scientific and technical co-operation will allow us developing and implementing new types of products in a more effective way, orienting on future demands of the market of goods for energy machine building and Fuel and Energy Complex as well as considering the long-term projects », — said Anatoly Sedykh, Chairman of the OMK Board. For reference: ATOMEXPO-2017 IX International Forum in Moscow has gathered 6.5 thousand participants from 65 countries, including Russia and four countries that take part in the Forum for the first time: Colombia, Sudan, Sri-Lanka and Ethiopia. The Forum is attended by 33 official governmental delegations from different countries of the world, as well as 100 companies from the global nuclear industry and associated industries. The business programme of the Forum envisages 13 round tables on relevant topics. The main theme of the Forum this year is Nuclear Technologies: Safety, Environment, Sustainability.

Source: ROSATOM