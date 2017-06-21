ROSATOM, ENGIE Signed the Cooperation Programme for 2017-2019

On the sidelines of the IX International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017, on June, 20 ROSATOM and the French energy company ENGIE signed the Cooperation programme for 2017-2019.

The document was signed by ROSATOM's First Deputy CEO for Corporate Development and International Business Mr. Kirill Komarov, from the Russian side, and ENGIE Nuclear Development Director Mr. Jan Bartak, from the French side.

The Cooperation programme contains more than 20 specific projects in the field of NPP maintenance, electric energy supplies and nuclear fuel cycle services. The document also identifies projects in the field of wind power and other areas of mutual interest.

According to Kirill Komarov, "based on the traditional long-term cooperation in the nuclear fuel cycle, Rosatom and ENGIE both broadened range of cooperation in nuclear energy including maintenance and engineering projects, and expanded the scope of projects to new high-technological areas, such as wind energy and efficient management of energy resources."

"I’m convinced that the complementarity of expertise and skills of Rosatom and ENGIE will allow mutually beneficial cooperation worldwide, not only in the field of nuclear and renewable energy, but also in other activities at the forefront of ENGIE’s strategic orientations, such as energy efficiency, energy storage or smart cities ", - stressed Jan Bartak.

The Cooperation programme aims at the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding concluded by the parties on the 31st of May 2016 at the occasion of the VIIIth International Forum ATOMEXPO 2016. The signing of the Programme opens a new stage of cooperation between the companies with more than a decade of joint work.

Source: ROSATOM