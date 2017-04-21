Representatives of Iranian Companies IOPTC and ZOGPI Visited Transneft Diascan

Transneft Diascan was visited by a delegation from Iranian Oil Pipeline Telecommunication Company (IOPTC) as well as by representatives of Ziya Oil & Gas Pipeline Inspection (ZOGPI). The visit took place on April 11, 2017.

The guests attended the operation of the liquid test ground, a unique and unrivalled hydraulic engineering structure, where new in-line inspection tools of the company’s own production are tested. The calibration and testing of the currently used equipment are also performed on this facility.

IOPTC and ZOGPI representatives got acquainted with the process of preparing a magnetic defectoscope, its placement inside the pipeline, and its withdrawal. The test run results were shown at the information processing section. In addition, the delegation visited the polyurethane and composite materials shop, taking great interest in manufactured products.

The visit ended in a meeting. During the meeting representatives of Iranian business shared their high opinion about the activities of Transneft Diascan. The sides discussed possible forms of cooperation between Transneft, Transneft Diascan, IOPTC, and ZOGPI.

Source: Transneft Diascan