Platts RigData: U.S. Rig Count Rose 9% Month-Over-Month in January

February 8, 2017

Platts RigData, a forecasting and analytics unit of S&P Global Platts, today announced the U.S. rig count for January 2017 was 773, up 64 (9%) from December 2016, and up 85 (12%) from January 2016. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

January U.S. land rig count: 733, up 61 from the previous month and up 111 from January 2016.

January U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico (GOM) rig count: 40, up 3 from the previous month, and down 26 from January 2016.

