Platts RigData: U.S. Rig Count Grows 77% Year Over Year in March

Platts RigData, a forecasting and analysis unit of S&P Global Platts, announced on April,4 the U.S. rig count for March 2017 was 901, up 67 (8%) from February 2017, and up 391 (77%) from March 2016. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

March U.S. land rig count: 852, up 61 from the previous month and up 399 from March 2016.

March U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 49, up 6 from the previous month, and down 8 from March 2016.

Source: S&P Global Platts