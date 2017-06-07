Platts RigData: Growth Continues as U.S. Rig Count Increases 6% Over Last Month

Platts RigData, a forecasting and analytics unit of S&P Global Platts, today announced the U.S. rig count for May 2017 was 1,026, up 55 (6%) from April 2017, and up 581 (131%) from May 2016. This rig count includes U.S. onshore, U.S. inland waters, and U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico drilling rigs.

May U.S. land rig count: 976, up 54 from the previous month and up 585 from May 2016.

May U.S. inland waters and Gulf of Mexico rig count: 50, up 1 from the previous month, and down 4 from May 2016.

