Paradigm Signs Multi-year Access Agreement with Beicip-Franlab

The agreement covers use of solutions for seismic and geological interpretation, modeling and formation evaluation in consultancy.

Paradigm® announced that it has signed a multi-year access agreement with Beicip-Franlab for a wide spectrum of software solutions, including seismic and geological interpretation, formation evaluation, and subsurface modeling. Beicip-Franlab will propose to its clients the use of the Paradigm software in its worldwide petroleum upstream consulting services, including applications such as SeisEarth®, Geolog® and SKUA-GOCAD™.

The integrated solution provides Beicip-Franlab with easy access to advanced geoscience capabilities in an integrated platform, enabling them to meet their customers’ requirements efficiently and cost effectively.

Pablo Pascual, Paradigm regional vice-president for Europe, Latin America and CIS, said, “We are proud that Beicip has added Paradigm as one of its main geoscience software technology providers for its consulting service business. This is proof of the value of Paradigm solutions in helping customers reach the levels of efficiency that are so essential when facing today’s industry challenges.”

Christian Cliet, Director for Consultancy at Beicip-Franlab, indicated that “Adding the more extensive cross-disciplinary capabilities of Paradigm software to our tool box will allow us to improve the data sharing and exchange between our experts, while adding new techological implementations to our workflows. This will allow Beicip-Franlab to continue to provide the highest standard of consultancy on integrated G&G projects in the years to come.”

Source: Paradigm