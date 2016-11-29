Oil Bound to Go Up: 'The Key Issue is Not About Output, It’s About Demand'

The oil market will balance itself in 2017 even if producers don’t take any measures to help it recover, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday as oil prices fell more than 3 percent on Friday and continued to tumble on Monday. Radio Sputnik discussed the situation with Marc Ostwald, Global Strategist at ADM Investor Services.



“The turn of events, particularly on Friday when Saudi Arabia pulled out of the negotiations between OPEC and non-OPEC producers was a bit of a game-changer. It was quite surprising to see the sharp change in the Saudis’ attitude between June and September when an agreement was reached in Algeria and at the very last minute we see a reversion,” Ostwald noted.



He said that it was more about regional power politics between Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, rather than about the energy market.



The Saudi Energy Minister’s statement came after Riyadh, the de-facto leader of the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), called off a meeting on Monday between oil producers.



The drop in prices comes as oil producing countries, OPEC and non-OPEC members, cannot agree on the output cut in order to resuscitate the market. The disagreements center on who should curb production and by how much to trim the oil glut, which has resulted in a more than 50 percent decrease in prices.



“There were clear signs that the oil producing countries were willing to negotiate something, even if it was just a small cut. I think that we’ve got to the stage now where they can actually agree on a production cap,” he said, adding, however, that many countries, which had been forced to cut output due to terrorist activity or civil war, were now willing to return to the market.



