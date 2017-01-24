NOVATEK Announces Year-End 2016 Reserves

PAO NOVATEK announced that independent petroleum engineers, DeGolyer & MacNaughton, have completed their comprehensive reserve appraisal of the сompany’s hydrocarbon reserves as of 31 December 2016.

Total SEC proved reserves, including the сompany’s proportionate share in joint ventures, aggregated 12,775 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), including 1,755 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas and 152 million metric tons (mmt) of liquid hydrocarbons.

Excluding the decrease in the сompany’s proportional share in the Yamal LNG joint venture, total proved reserves increased by 2.8% year-on-year, with an organic reserve replacement rate of 168% due to successful exploration works and drilling, which amounted to reserves addition of 899 million boe, inclusive of 2016 production. The primary contributors to additions were the Utrenneye, the South-Tambeyskoye, the Kharbeyskoye, the Dorogovskoye and the Yarudeyskoye fields.

Total proved reserves dynamics during the reporting period was primarily affected by the decrease in the сompany’s proportional share in the Yamal LNG joint venture from 60% as at year-end 2015 to 50.1% as at 31 December 2016, resulting from the sale of a 9.9% equity stake in Yamal LNG to China’s Silk Road Fund. Therefore including the decrease in the equity stake and 2016 production total proved reserves decreased by 0.3%, representing a reserve replacement rate of 92% for the year.

At year-end 2016, the сompany’s reserve to production ratio (or R/P ratio) was 24 years.

Under the PRMS reserves reporting methodology, the сompany’s total proved plus probable reserves, including the сompany’s proportionate share in joint ventures, aggregated 22,756 million boe, including 3,067 bcm of natural gas and 319 mmt of liquid hydrocarbons.

