Nord Stream 2 Will Not Have Significant Impact on Kurgalsky Reserve

Nord Stream 2 AG, the developer of a new pipeline to supply Russian gas to the key EU market through the Baltic Sea, and the Kingisepp District Administration have held public hearing of the draft environmental impact assessment report (EIA) for the project in Russia that was published on 4 August 2017.

“The preliminary results of the EIA show that Nord Stream 2 will not have a significant negative impact on the environment, including the Kurgalsky reserve, given the planned set of environmental protection measures,” concluded the team of experts from FRECOM Ltd. that prepared the Russian EIA documentation as independent consultants.

Gregory Vilchek, Head of the Russia EIA and Permitting Group at Nord Stream 2 AG, commented: “The draft EIA report is based on the results of comprehensive survey work carried out for the project over the last five years by leading scientific organisations including the Russian Academy of Sciences, St Petersburg State University and National Research Institute of Lake and River Fisheries.”

Research along the proposed route is the most detailed and complete of any ever carried out in this region. It has helped significantly expand the base of knowledge about the southern part of the Kurgalsky reserve and the adjacent Gulf of Finland. Earlier, based on a comprehensive analysis of a broad range of factors, the route through Narva Bay passing through the southern edge of the Kurgalsky reserve was identified as the preferred option due to its lower environmental and social impact, compared to any other options that have been considered.

The hearing in Kingisepp are held as part of public discussions of the draft EIA report. Residents of the Kingisepp district, local officials, representatives of environmental NGOs, as well as experts from Nord Stream 2 and FRECOM attended the event.

The company provided detailed explanations on the main aspects of the project’s implementation in Russia:

•Nord Stream 2 will not have a significant negative impact on the Kurgalsky reserve. Construction activities would impact directly only 0.14% of the reserve’s onshore territory.

•The project is being carried out in full compliance with Russian legislation. Survey work and research along the route is being performed by highly qualified specialists with all the required permits and in strict compliance with the reserve’s protection regime.

•Construction of the gas pipeline in the narrow southern part of the Kurgalsky reserve will not lead to the destruction of rare species of flora and fauna. Similar plant communities are present to the south and north of the planned gas pipeline route.

•The impact on the bird population will be minimized given the overall set of environmental protection measures.

•There are no critical habitats of protected species of marine mammals along the route through Narva Bay, which is evidenced in available data. The impact of construction of the gas pipeline on these mammals is estimated to be low.

Public discussion of the draft EIA report and the collection of comments on it will continue for another 30 days