Nord Stream 2 Begins Environmental Impact Assessment in Russia

Nord Stream 2 AG, the developer of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, has started the environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure in Russia. The relevant project documents, including the terms of reference and the EIA program, were disclosed for public discussion and consultation as the first phase of the EIA procedure.

In addition to the required documents, the company also published the reports prepared by independent environmental consultants providing a comparative environmental assessment of the route options for the Russian section of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The reports present the results of the comprehensive analysis of various technical, environmental, social and economic factors.

Based on the comprehensive analysis of the route and landfall options, the Narva Bay route in the Kingisepp District of the Leningrad Region has been defined as the preferred option due to its smaller overall environmental and social impact. The final decision on the Russian landfall will be made by the Russian environmental authorities.

The documents have been made available for public review in cooperation with the administration of the Kingisepp District in accordance with the established procedure, as well as on the company’s website. The materials will be accessible for review for 30 days.

In the next phase, Nord Stream 2 AG will carry out the EIA in line with the terms of reference and present the draft EIA report for public consultation. The EIA procedure is the main condition for obtaining the required permits to build the new pipeline through the Baltic Sea. The EIA includes analysis of hydrometeorological, geological, biological, social, economic and other conditions, as well as nature protected areas, rare species, vulnerable habitats and other factors. The EIA assesses all potential environmental and social impacts from the planned activities and describes environmental protection measures.

Simon Bonnell, Head of Permitting, Nord Stream 2 AG, commented: “On top of compliance with Russian law, Nord Stream 2 AG, as a responsible developer of a major infrastructure project, has committed to applying best practices and adhering to international environmental and social standards. We are aware of our responsibility to preserve the conservation value of all sensitive areas to be traversed by Nord Stream 2. Our experts are developing optimal technical solutions and a comprehensive biodiversity conservation plan. As a next step, we will discuss our proposals with the expert community and relevant authorities.”

Nord Stream 2 AG has also published a transboundary environmental impact assessment report in line with the UN Convention on environmental impact assessment in a transboundary context (Espoo Convention). The document, which has been produced in 10 languages, is available to the public in all countries of the Baltic Sea region. Publication of this report continued the international consultations on the project.

Source: Nord Stream 2