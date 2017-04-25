Nord Stream 2 AG and European Energy Companies Sign Financing Agreements

Nord Stream 2 AG signed financing agreements on April, 24 for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with ENGIE, OMV, Shell, Uniper and Wintershall.

These five European energy companies have committed to provide long-term financing for 50 % of the total cost of the project, which is currently estimated to be €9.5 billion. Each European company will fund up to €950 million. Gazprom is and will remain the sole shareholder of the project company, Nord Stream 2 AG.

The financial commitment by the European companies underscores the Nord Stream 2 project’s strategic importance for the European gas market, contributing to competitiveness as well as medium and long-term energy security especially against the background of expected declining European production.

The 1,220-kilometer Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters a year, will provide a direct link between reliable Russian gas reserves and European gas consumers from the coast of Russia via the Baltic Sea to Greifswald, Germany. Construction work will begin in 2018 and will be completed by the end of 2019.

Source: Nord Stream 2 AG