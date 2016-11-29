NISOC Optimistic with Cooperation with Schlumberger

Managing Director of National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) Bijan Alipour says he is optimistic with cooperation between his company and Schlumberger Limited.



"I am optimistic with future cooperation between the two companies. The company used to be present in Iran both before and after the (1979 Islamic) Revolution, providing the NISOC with technical services. It is one of the leading companies in that domain," Alipour said.



He made the remark following conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) by the NISOC and Schlumberger.



He noted that today's deal has been signed by the two companies to study Rag Sefid, Parsi and Shadegan fields.



Alipour added that other international deals will be signed in the future within framework of the NISOC contracts.



He said the MoU and NDA will be in force for six months.



The NISOC signed its second Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a foreign company on Sunday.



This time the NISOC endorsed the MoU and NDA with Schlumberger limited within framework of its contract.



Based on the MoU and NDA, the two sides will launch feasibility study on Asmari, Bangestan and Khami reservoirs in Rag Sefid field, Asmari reservoir in Parsi Field and Asmari and Bangestan reservoirs in Shadegan Field.



Signatories to the MoU and NDA were the NISOC Managing Director Bijan Alipour and Schlumberger Production Management Tony Bowman.



Schlumberger, which is the world's leading provider of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry, used to be active in Iran prior to sanctions and is now getting prepared to return and resume cooperation with the Iranian Oil Industry in the post-JCPOA era.



On announcement and confirmation of Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh, four fields, including Parsi, Karanj, Rag Sefid and Shadegan, consisting nine reserves, have been specified to undergo development based on the NISOC contract. With the MoU signed on Sunday, Schlumberger will launch studies on three of the fields.



The first MoU and NDA based on the NISOC contract were signed by the NISOC and Pergas Consortium, consisting 11 European, Canadian, Asian and Sharif University of Technology, last week to study two fields, including Karanj field, consisting Asmari, Pabdeh and Khami reservoirs, and Shadegan field, consisting Asmari and Bangestan reservoirs.



More than 60 Iranian and foreign companies have announced readiness for talks with the NISOC on the NISOC contract and up to so far, 33 companies out of the total have entered talks.



The NISOC managing director had already announced that his company is going to sign several MoUs by December 20.



Copyright 2016. Shana