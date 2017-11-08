New Requirements to Oil Spill Response Plans Take Effect in Russia

The new requirements to emergency oil spill response (EOSR) plans will take effect in Russia early in November. The changes concern oil transshipment in ports and are intended to prevent oil spills.

"Changes in the rules eliminate the need for environmental expert review of the oil and petroleum product spill prevention and response plan during the transshipment of oil and petroleum products, bunkering (filling) of ships using specialized vessels intended for bunkering,” Transneft Press Service representative told to RIA Novosti.

The plan is to be approved by the operating company after the drills, in the manner established by the federal executive authority in transportation.

"The changes will have no impact on the Company’s business, because our internal, more stringent, standards for spill prevention and response (in particular, the environmental expert review of the plans) remain effective and fully meet all necessary requirements”, noted the Company’s representative.

In particular, we established a professional emergency rescue unit, Transneft Service, that is always on duty at oil terminals in the port of Kozmino (Nakhodka), port of Primorsk, and Sheskharis transshipment facility (Novorossiysk).

"To keep the oil and petroleum product spill response teams in constant readiness, we hold drills in actual operation, to simulate real events. 22 drills in the water area were held in 2016/2017”, the Company’s representative added.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS’ POSITION

Russia has become more focused on environmental safety, in particular, on oil spill prevention, in recent years, due to the expansion of oil and petroleum product production and transportation projects in sea water areas, said Aleksey Knizhnikov, Head of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Russia’s Program for Environmental Policy of the Fuel and Energy Sector, to RIA Novosti.

"This objective is even more topical given the lessons of the Nadezhda tanker accident near Sakhalin Island in winter 2015/2016. Improvement of the regulatory and legal framework in EOSR is an important objective”, added Knizhnikov.

However, some innovations give rise to environmentalists’ doubt. For instance, oil and petroleum product spill prevention and response plans during oil and petroleum product transshipment are removed from the appraisal items of EOSR plans.

"But not only bunkering vessels that are relatively harmless in terms of possible oil spills, but also tanker loading units are engaged in oil transshipment, e.g. Varandei and the Gates of Arctic, where transshipment to tankers is measured by dozens of thousands of tons”, notes the environmentalist.

In his opinion, if simplified EOSR appraisal system is possible for bunkering vessels, a full-scale appraisal, including simulation of possible oil spills, should be held for tanker loading units.

