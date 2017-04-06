LUKOIL to supply oils to AVTOTOR factory in Kaliningrad

Under a contract signed with AVTOTOR Holding, LUKOIL will supply the Kaliningrad automobile factory with lubricants for the assembly-line priming of the small diesel engines of a new model range. The synthetic motor oils from LUKOIL will be used in modern diesel engines having a capacity of 1.5 kilowatt to 56 kilowatt and employed in various industries.

“In 2016, we began manufacturing AVTOTOR-branded low-powered engines for construction equipment, storage and farm machinery, load carriers and small vessels. AVTOTOR would like to see a broader supply network for quality components and materials required for the new project. LUKOIL was chosen as a supplier after the Russian-manufactured oil had been successfully tested in the new engines”, Alexander Sorokin, General Director of AVTOTOR Holding, commented.

“We are pleased that AVTOTOR, Russia’s biggest multi-brand automaker, chose a LUKOIL lubricant of all others for the new project. Earlier, we had supplied lubes for the priming of some foreign-branded cars turned out in Kaliningrad. We hope that anytime soon we will offer to AVTOTOR other interesting options for cooperation”, Maxim Donde, General Director of LUKOIL Lubricants Company, noted.

Source: LLK-International