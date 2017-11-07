LUKOIL to Supply Lubricants to China’s Dongfeng Motor Car Giant in Russia

LUKOIL has signed a service fill agreement with Dongfeng Motor Rus to supply oils and process fluids for servicing Dongfeng (DFM) passenger cars and vans at franchised workshops in Russia. Notably, LUKOIL will provide DFM with synthetic motor and transmission oils, braking fluids and antifreezes.

"Dongfeng Motor brand has been expanding vigorously both in the Russian market and globally. Certainly, we are interested in extending our partnership with DFM, one of China's leading automotive producers. In light of this year's launch of our Chinese subsidiary, LUKOIL Lubricants (China) Co, it is very important for us to enhance our reputation of a reliable supplier to Chinese OEMs," noted Vladimir Nekrasov, First Vice-President of LUKOIL.

"DFM has chosen a local partner with a sound track record as a supplier to car manufacturers, and thus resolved the logistics issue. We have also positively evaluated LUKOIL's R&D solutions, which meet current industry requirements and factor in Russian conditions such as wide-ranging temperatures. We will definitely explore cooperation opportunities in the commercial vehicle sector as well," stated CEO of Dongfeng Motor Rus Wang Peng.

Source: LUKOIL