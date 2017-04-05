LUKOIL Starts Exploration In Taimyr Ahead Of Schedule

April 5, 2017

PJSC LUKOIL began drilling of the first 5,500 m prospecting and appraisal well (1P) in the Vostochno-Taymyrsky license area, Krasnoyarsk Territory, six months before the scheduled deadline. LUKOIL is the first company to drill such a deep well into Lower Cambrian strata in the region.

Well No.1P is a vertical six-string well. According to the design documentation, it will take 373 days to drill and mount it.

In less than eighteen months, starting from February 2016, LUKOIL completed a large-scale 2D seismic survey with a coverage of 2,501 linear kilometers within the Vostochno-Taymyrsky license area. More than 20,000 tons of materials and equipment required for drilling were delivered via the Northern Sea Route to the site.

All construction works at the Vostochno-Taymyrsky license area will involve cutting-edge technologies and will be aligned with international environmental standards.  

"In 2013, I reported to Russia's President Vladimir Putin that LUKOIL was ready to develop the Vostochno-Taymyrsky area, despite zero infrastructure, harsh climate and high costs. We completed a great deal of preliminary operations and once again proved our high competence and ability to meet challenges, as we started drilling the first exploratory well in the Vostochno-Taymyrsky license area six months ahead of schedule. We focus on replenishing Russia's resource base and developing it in the most effective way", - Vagit Alekperov, LUKOIL's President and CEO, said.   

Source:LUKOIL 

 

Related stories
See all » Events
Subscribe Current Issue
#1 2017

Electrifying the World with Green Energy

Oil Spill Response (OSR) Technology and Developments in the Arctic Offshore

Here we go again! Welcome to Neftegaz 2017

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries