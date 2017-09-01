LUKOIL President Discusses Development of Joint Projects with the Iraqi Oil Minister

On August, 31 Vagit Alekperov, PJSC LUKOIL President and CEO, and Jabbar Ali Hussein Al-Luiabi, the Oil Minister of Iraq, held a meeting in Moscow. The parties discussed the development of the company's projects in Iraq and prospects for cooperation.

The discussion accentuated around West Qur​na-2 project's economic efficiency and plans for the field's further development.

Among other things, PJSC LUKOIL's President also informed the Minister of Oil that the third exploration well at Block 10 was drilled successfully. Wellbore testing of the 1,956-meter well confirmed commercial discovery at the Eridu field. ​

Source: LUKOIL