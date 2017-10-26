LUKOIL Completes Eighth Well At Filanovsky Field

Source: LUKOIL

October 26, 2017

PJSC LUKOIL has completed the drilling of its eighth well at Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea. This is a horizontal producing well. The length of its horizontal section is 1,560 meters and a well flow reaches 2.8 thousand tonnes per day.

As a result, the project's total production reached 16.5 thousand tonnes of oil per day, or 6 million tonnes on an annualized basis. At present, there are six producing wells and two water injectors (also currently producing oil) in operation at the field.

​Within the Phase 2 of the V. Filanovsky field development plan, construction and individual equipment testing works at fixed ice-resistant platform, the accommodation block platform and the connecting bridge will have been completed by the end of 2017.  Also drilling complex and systems are planned to be put into operation. 

