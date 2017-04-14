LUKOIL Brings Platform Topside To the Caspian Sea

April 14, 2017

LUKOIL commenced transportation of the topside of a fixed offshore ice-resistant platform (LSP-2), intended for Phase 2 of Vladimir Filanovsky field in the Caspian Sea. 

A tugboat caravan will tow the topside, weighing over seven thousand tonnes, towards its destination in the Caspian Sea. The substructures of the platform were brought to the sea and installed in the summer of 2016. 

Phase 2 of Vladimir Filanovsky field development provides for the construction of a fixed ice-resistant platform, an accommodation-topside platform and a crossover between the platforms, all being built at Astrakhan’s shipyards. 

The launch of the facilities of the second phase of development at V. Filanovsky field is to be completed by the end of 2017. 

Source: LUKOIL

Related stories
See all » Events
Subscribe Current Issue
#1 2017

Electrifying the World with Green Energy

Oil Spill Response (OSR) Technology and Developments in the Arctic Offshore

Here we go again! Welcome to Neftegaz 2017

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries