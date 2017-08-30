LUKOIL Announces Consolidated IFRS Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months Of 2017

PJSC LUKOIL on August, 29 released its condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of and for the three and six months ended 30 June 2017 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Sales

For the first six months of 2017, our sales increased by 10.9% year-on-year to 2,790.8 bln RUB mainly due to higher sales prices, increase in international crude oil trading volumes, as well as higher refined products sales volumes in Russia and abroad. Lower volumes of compensation crude oil from West Qurna-2 project in Iraq had a negative impact on sales dynamics.

In the second quarter of 2017, our sales decreased by 5.1% quarter-on-quarter resulting primarily from lower sales prices (partially due to stronger ruble) and lower international trading volumes of refined products.

EBITDA

For the first six months of 2017, our EBITDA increased to 386.7 bln RUB, or by 1.3% year-on-year. In the second quarter of 2017, EBITDA was 179.1 bln RUB, down 13.8% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA dynamics in the both periods was impacted mainly by the sales price changes. The growth of share of high-margin volumes in our overall production and improvement in the refined product slate at our own refineries had a positive impact on EBITDA, which was partially offset by the negative crude oil export duty time lag effect and ruble appreciation. EBITDA dynamics for the first six months of 2017 was also significantly impacted by lower volumes of compensation crude oil from the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq. Our EBITDA, net of this project, increased by 7.6% year-on-year.

Profit for the period

For the first six months of 2017, profit attributable to PJSC LUKOIL shareholders was 201.0 bln RUB, up 90.7% year-on-year. In the second quarter of 2017 profit increased by 122.5% quarter-on-quarter to 138.7 bln RUB. Our profit was significantly impacted by non-cash foreign exchange effect and a gain on sale of JSC Arkhangelskgeoldobycha in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding these items, profit attributable to PJSC LUKOIL shareholders for the first six months of 2017 increased by 6.8% year-on-year to 176.0 bln RUB.

Capital expenditures

For the first six months of 2017, our capital expenditures amounted to 254.9 bln RUB, up 2.5% year-on-year. This increase was driven by higher capital expenditures in the Upstream segment due to development of priority projects in Russia and Uzbekistan, which was partially offset by the capital expenditures decrease in the Downstream segment as a result of the completion of a major upgrade program at our refineries.

In the second quarter of 2017, capital expenditures decreased to 124.7 bln RUB, or by 4.3% quarter-on-quarter mainly due to lower capital expenditures in the international Upstream segment, which was partially offset by higher investments in growth upstream projects in Russia.

Free cash flow

In the second quarter of 2017, our free cash flow was 81.6 bln RUB, of which 38.5 bln RUB were attributable to working capital release.

As a result, our free cash flow before changes in working capital for the first six months of 2017