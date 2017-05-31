LUKOIL Announces Consolidated IFRS Results For The First Quarter Of 2017

PJSC LUKOIL on May, 30 released its condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2017 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).​

Sales

In the first quarter of 2017 our sales increased to 1,431.6 bln RUB, or by 2.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 mainly driven by higher wholesale volumes of the refined products internationally due to the increased trading volumes.

As compared to the first quarter of 2016, our sales increased by 21.6% primarily due to the higher sales prices, as well as higher sales volumes of crude oil and refined products internationally resulting from the increase in trading volumes.

EBITDA

In the first quarter of 2017, our EBITDA increased to 207.6 bln RUB, or by 13.3% and 8.2% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2016, respectively. EBITDA was positively impacted by the growth of high-margin volumes in our overall production, improvement in the refined product slate at our own refineries, as well as decrease in SG&A expenses, which were partially offset by the ruble appreciation, introduction of the incremental fixed component to the oil MET formula, increase in excise taxes on refined products and transportation tariffs.

Year-on-year EBITDA dynamics was significantly impacted by lower volumes of compensation crude oil from the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq. Our EBITDA, net of this project, increased by 20.1%.

Profit for the period

In the first quarter of 2017, profit attributable to PJSC LUKOIL shareholders was 62.3 bln RUB, up 33.7% and 45.5% quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, respectively. Profit was significantly impacted by non-cash foreign exchange loss. Excluding this item, profit attributable to PJSC LUKOIL shareholders amounted to 97.1 bln RUB, a 22.7% increase year-on-year.

Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures amounted to 130.2 bln RUB for the first quarter of 2017, down 6.8% quarter-on-quarter and up 3.5% year-on-year. Capital expenditures dynamics was mainly driven by the completion of a major upgrade program at our refineries and seasonal factors.

Free cash flow

In the first quarter of 2017, free cash flow before changes in working capital amounted to 67.1 bln RUB, up by 16.8% and 74.8% year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively.

Liquid hydrocarbons

During the first quarter of 2017, we produced 164.0 mln barrels of liquid hydrocarbons. Production change compared to the first quarter of 2016 was mainly driven by the reduction in compensation crude oil volumes from the West Qurna-2 project in Iraq.

Average daily production excluding this project was 1.1% lower compared to the first quarter of 2016, mainly due to the temporary external limitations of Russian companies' production volumes. However, production growth continued as planned at the V. Filanovsky and Pyakyakhinskoe fields that were brought into production in the second half of 2016.

Gas

Our gas production amounted to 6.5 billion cubic meters, representing an increase by 2.8% year-on-year and no change quarter-on-quarter. The dynamics was positively impacted by the launch of gas production at the Pyakyakhinskoe field at the beginning of 2017.

Petroleum products

In the