LUKOIL, ALROSA Sign New Agreement On Lubricants Supply

LUKOIL has concluded an agreement on supplies of lubricants for servicing mine machinery operated at the Russian deposits of the world largest diamond-mining company ALROSA.
LUKOIL will provide ALROSA with a range of products with LUKOIL AVANTGARDE ULTRA motor oil, LUKOIL GEYSER hydraulic oil and FLEX greases constituting the main volume.
In 2016, LUKOIL has successfully tested its products at ALROSA enterprises. In addition, the specialists of diamond-mining company gave high appraisal to LUKOIL Russian plants and laboratories.
Source: LUKOIL
