LUKOIL, ALROSA Sign New Agreement On Lubricants Supply

September 5, 2017

LUKOIL has concluded an agreement on supplies of lubricants for servicing mine machinery operated at the Russian deposits of the world largest diamond-mining company ALROSA.

LUKOIL will provide ALROSA with a range of products with LUKOIL AVANTGARDE ULTRA motor oil, LUKOIL GEYSER hydraulic oil and FLEX greases constituting the main volume.  

In 2016, LUKOIL has successfully tested its products at ALROSA enterprises. In addition, the specialists of diamond-mining company gave high appraisal to LUKOIL Russian plants and laboratories.

Source: LUKOIL 

 

Related stories
See all » Events
Subscribe Current Issue
#2 2017

Tatneft Tours Eagle Ford Gas Condensate Field @OTC 2017

Zagorsk Pipe Plant Optimizes LDP Production to Offer Best Price

Hail Shale! A Profit at $20 a Barrel? Shell Thinks So!

Digital Magazine Archive
Popular
Top videos
Top Galleries